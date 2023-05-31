‘Operation looks complex’ – Potential deal for ‘fantastic’ and ‘hardworking’ midfielder won’t be easy for Liverpool

Liverpool fans will be aware that this summer is likely to be full of rumours and speculation for many potential incoming and outgoing transfers but one new name has begun to be widely speculated.

As reported by Hugo Delom for L’Équipe (translated): ‘Liverpool have opened negotiations with OGC Nice for Khephren Thuram. Liverpool have taken steps to recruit the French international. The operation looks complex’.

Seeing as Didier Digard, the midfielder’s head coach at Nice, said about the player: “Khephren’s fantastic, he’s very hardworking, very attentive” (via footballtransfers.com), it’s clear that’s he’s highly thought of at his current club.

Combining adoration from his current manager and the confirmation from the French outlet that this deal ‘looks complex’, we can then assume that if this is to be a deal that can be completed, it won’t happen for quite a long period of time.

We all know that Jurgen Klopp likes to move quickly in the transfer market, as he knows the importance of a full pre-season for new players learning his style and so this may not come as welcome news.

However, waiting for the right man has also never been an issue, so being patient for the 22-year-old who has made 48 appearances in all competitions for his club side this season may well be the only option available.

With two goals and eight assists in the past campaign, the French international would be a more typical workman like midfielder for our side and not be a player expected to weigh in with plenty of goal contributions.

It may not be one to hold your breath for but this could prove to be a deal we could pull off.

