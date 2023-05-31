Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in ‘highly rated’ midfielder; ‘good chance’ of a move this summer

No sooner had Jorg Schmadtke been announced as our new sporting director, than Liverpool were quickly linked to two possible new signings and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on one name.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said: ‘Manu Kone is one of the midfielders on Liverpool’s list. He’s highly rated and Liverpool are already informed on the conditions of the deal.

‘Parties feel there’s a good chance for Kone to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, so he’ll be one to watch’.

READ MORE: Ex-Red shares opinion on ‘capable’ Schmadtke after ‘great job’ in Germany

This corroborates with reports from German news outlet BILD, who have also confirmed our interest in the Bundesliga man who may well prove to be an early summer acquisition if we can get this move sorted quickly.

Manu Kone is a midfielder who operates mainly in the No.8 position but is skilled enough to feature in both more attacking and defensive positions in the middle of the pitch, if required.

The 22-year-old has played 31 times in all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach in the current campaign, weighing in with a solitary goal and assist this season.

The French Under-21 international has two years remaining on his current contract and this can be extended for a further season but reports in Germany suggest he should be available for around €40-45m.

Some positive news is that the right-footed midfielder has missed just three games through injury in the past campaign, as we certainly need some durable players within our squad.

We’ll have to wait and see where this one goes but it’s certainly one to take note of, given the sources suggesting that this move could actually happen.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵