(Image) When Liverpool’s new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke threw chewing gum at Julian Nagelsmann

Although Jorg Schmadtke is not a household name in England, our new sporting director has quite a reputation in Germany, especially after an incident with Julian Nagelsmann.

The event was covered in The Guardian: ‘The incident happened after Hoffenheim equalised in the 90th minute through Kevin Volland while Cologne’s Lukas Klünter was lying injured on the pitch.

‘Schmadtke and the coach, Peter Stöger, jumped up in fury before the former took a chewing gum out of his mouth and threw it in the direction of the 28-year-old Nagelsmann’.

We always want people with a bit of bite in the club but this might be taking it a little too far!

Perhaps a redeeming feature of the German came when the two sides met again next, with Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt taking to Twitter to share:

This…Köln sporting director Jörg Schmadtke threw chewing gum at Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann at last game – so given him a pack tonight. pic.twitter.com/TuF9RjW5go — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) October 26, 2016

The 59-year-old might need quite good aim to fire any gum towards opposition managers, as we expect he won’t be handed a dugout seat at Anfield but at least those sat next to him can benefit from his generosity of handing the minty treats out!

