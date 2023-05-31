‘If you know his potential…’ – German reporter talks up reported Liverpool transfer target

German football journalist Tobi Altschäffl has said that reported Liverpool transfer target Ryan Gravenberch could be ‘a very good player’ at Anfield if he were to join the Reds.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been linked with a move to Merseyside, with Fabrizio Romano recently describing the Dutchman’s situation as ‘one to watch’.

The 21-year-old is among a multitude of Bundesliga players touted with possibly coming to LFC following the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone also emerging as a top target.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Altschäffl touched upon players who he believes could be in the 59-year-old’s sights this summer.

The journalist said: “Kone is not that one big story you might have known everywhere or in England, but Schmadtke of course knows his potential and what he can be.

“It was the same with Ryan Gravenberch, who was maybe a little bit more in the focus of Jurgen Klopp, but Gravenberch was not that big player and he didn’t play very often at Bayern. But if you know his potential then you can imagine he can be a very good player at Liverpool.”

As Altschäffl pointed out, the Netherlands midfielder was far from a regular starter at the Allianz Arena this season, with 27 of his 33 appearances coming as a substitute (Transfermarkt).

He’s understood to have been rather frustrated with his lack of game-time in Munich, as alluded to by Dean Jones when speaking to GIVEMESPORT earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’d be given more of a chance if he comes to Liverpool, as a lot could depend on how many midfielders are brought to the club this summer, and how high Gravenberch features on Schmadtke’s and Klopp’s list of priorities.

It may be difficult to get a comprehensive reading on the 21-year-old’s suitability for the Reds’ first XI based on his limited sample size of minutes for Bayern, but it’s worth remembering that he’s a player who looked more than comfortable at Champions League level for Ajax in the preceding two seasons.

With a respected German football reporter in Altschäffl believing that the Dutchman could potentially be ‘very good’ at Anfield, his name could indeed be worthy of consideration among the plethora of midfield transfer targets.

