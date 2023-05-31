(Photo) Past image suggests Micky van de Ven shouldn’t take too much convincing from Liverpool

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has emerged as a reported transfer target for Liverpool, and judging by one image which has surfaced online, the move shouldn’t be too much of a hard sell for the 22-year-old.

According to German outlet AZ WAZ, the Dutch centre-back is ‘very popular’ with Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke, with the Reds’ new sporting director having also overseen the youngster’s move to the Bundesliga club in August 2021.

The duo could well be reunited again, and it seems that the defender already knows his way around Merseyside.

Liverpool-focused Twitter channel @TheAnfieldTalk tweeted a photo which appears to show Van de Ven in a red and white scarf at Anfield alongside a man in an LFC hat who may possibly be a family member.

We can’t read too much into this image alone, but it’s not hard to see why it may come across as a strong hint that he’s a Reds supporter, and therefore mightn’t need too much convincing if Schmadtke and Klopp are seriously interested in signing him.

You can see the image below, via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter: