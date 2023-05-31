Schmadtke’s signed him before: Liverpool have interest in £34.5m Gvardiol alternative – report

Amidst the plethora of midfielders to have been linked with Liverpool of late, Jorg Schmadtke is also believed to be scouring his former Bundesliga stomping ground for possible defensive recruits.

German outlet AZ WAZ have reported that Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven is ‘very popular’ with both the 59-year-old and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, with Die Wölfe demanding a minimum of €40m (£34.5m) to part with the Dutchman.

As noted by @BL_LatestNews on Twitter, the 22-year-old came to the Volkswagen Arena under Schmadtke’s directorial reign at the club, while he’s considered to be a more economical alternative to Josko Gvardiol.

As we highlighted last week, Van de Ven has stood out in the Bundesliga for his searing pace, reaching a top speed of 35.87 km/h at one point this season (via @attackthespaces on Twitter).

He’s more than just an out-and-out speed demon, though, with the analyst also noting how the 6 foot 4 defender is strongest on his left foot, boasts an impressive ‘defensive awareness’ and could be well suited to playing in the high defensive line often seen at Liverpool in recent months (@attackthespaces on Twitter).

Another standout trait of the Dutchman is his versatility to switch to left-back when required (Transfermarkt), which Klopp could be welcome if either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas are unavailable or in need of a rest.

As per FBref, Van de Ven won almost twice as many tackles as Gvardiol in the Bundesliga this season (30 v 17), had a greater tally of tackles and interceptions (71 v 57) and posted a near-similar aerial duel success rate (52.2% to 55.8% in the Croatian’s favour).

Considering that RB Leipzig reportedly want a whopping £85m for the 20-year-old (Daily Express), it’s no wonder Schmadtke and Liverpool are instead exploring another young centre-back who has the measure of him for some metrics and could be acquired for less than half the price.

The pre-existing connection with the Reds’ sporting director could also help to facilitate a move, and the 59-year-old seems to be very quickly getting to work in his new role.

