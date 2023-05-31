(Video) Get ready to laugh: What Manu Kone was spotted doing to a pitch invader earlier this season

Manu Kone is a target of great interest to Liverpool Football Club in the wake of their abandoned pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Empire of the Kop understands that the Merseysiders are in talks with the Frenchman’s entourage ahead of a potential move this summer.

A deal is far from being completed, it has to be emphasised, but until that point (should it arrive), fans can enjoy a chuckle or two at the Gladbach midfielder’s cheeky shenanigans on the pitch earlier in the year.

Footage shared on Twitter by ESPN FC shows the No.17 hilariously nutmegging a pitch invader before the latter was tackled by a steward.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN FC: