Luis Diaz makes ‘difficult’ Liverpool admission as Colombian looks ahead to next season

Luis Diaz has labelled his campaign as a ‘difficult’ one but is confident that ‘next season will be even better’ for him and his Liverpool teammates.

The former Porto man’s first full season as a Red was hampered by a serious knee injury sustained during the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal back in October and after suffering a relapse in December the 26-year-old only made his return to action in April.

Until the final few weeks of the season Liverpool struggled for consistency and Jurgen Klopp is therefore expected to be extremely active in the transfer market this summer and our No. 23 is looking forward to what lies ahead.

“Lads, although many lessons have been learned, a difficult season has come to an end,” the Colombian wrote on his Twitter page. “I would like to thank you all for the support during my recovery and the entire team in every match! I’m sure next season will be even better and with more celebrations. See you next season!”

The Colombia international’s pace and skill on the left flank was sorely missed while he was on the treatment table.

It’s clear just from the last few weeks that his tenacious and direct style of play offers Klopp’s side a new dimension and there’s no doubt that we’re a much stronger outfit when he’s on the pitch.

Despite a few positive moments, this season is a campaign that will not go down in history but if we can keep our main stars fit and add some quality additions to the squad in the coming weeks there’s no reason why we can’t pick up more silverware next term.

Missing out on a top four finish was a huge blow but at least it gives Klopp the chance to win the one trophy he’s yet to lift as Reds boss!

