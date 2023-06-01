Liverpool transfer negotiations for Bundesliga star ‘are getting hot’ as Falk explains ‘the good thing’ for Klopp’s side

Christian Falk has revealed that ‘transfer negotiations are getting hot’ regarding a deal that will see Manu Kone join Liverpool this summer.

The 22-year-old, who has impressed for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this term and has been described as ‘perfect for the Premier League’ by German football reporter Tobi Altschäffl, is believed to be edging closer towards a move to Anfield in a deal worth ‘around €30m’.

The Frenchman joins Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Nice’s Khephren Thuram in being strongly linked with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park this summer.

“That’s true, Liverpool didn’t get Bellingham, who is going to Real Madrid, but they found an alternative in the Bundesliga that they like and that’s Manu Koné,” Falk told SPORT BILD’s YouTube channel (via Sport Witness).

“We heard that the transfer negotiations are getting hot. The Gladbach midfielder has a contract until 2025 with a one-year option.

“The good thing for Liverpool is that he is much cheaper than Bellingham, they talk around €30m. So, it’s possible they don’t get Bellingham but another player from the Bundesliga.”

READ MORE: Luis Diaz makes ‘difficult’ Liverpool admission as Colombian looks ahead to next season

It was a huge blow to discover that we were out of the race for Jude Bellingham this summer with him seemingly destined for a move to Real Madrid but if we can bring in two or three quality midfielders for the same amount of money it would’ve cost to sign the teenager on his own then we believe that would be quality business.

Although the Borussia Dortmund star is a quality player who appears to have the skillset required to go to the very top, signing him on his own would not have solved all of the problems we’ve faced this term.

It will be hard to see him head anywhere other than L4 in the coming months but with Mac Allister already proving he can run the show in the Premier League and both Kone and Thuram showing real potential in their respective leagues there’s no reason why we can’t get back to our best and taste further success next season.

We look set for an interest few months on the transfer front and we have faith that Klopp and Co. can once again bring the right players to the club.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions