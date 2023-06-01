(Video) Bobby Firmino shares Liverpool farewell speech which had some of his audience welling up

Normally keeping a reclusive public profile during his eight years at Liverpool, Bobby Firmino shared footage on Instagram of the speech he gave at his private farewell party upon his time at the club coming to an end.

The 31-year-old capped his 362nd and final Reds appearance with his 111th goal in the 4-4 draw against Southampton last weekend as the Premier League campaign reached its conclusion (Transfermarkt).

The Brazil forward took to social media on Wednesday night to post a video of what he said to family, friends and teammates who had assembled to give him an appropriate send-off after such stellar service at Anfield.

Speaking in English, Firmino told his audience: “Eight years of Liverpool are coming to an end for my family and me in a few days. Naturally, I already knew about Liverpool FC when I arrived here from Germany eight years ago. And yet, I had no idea…

“I had no idea how much passion that is in the club. And what a huge, huge part this club plays in the lives of so many people around the world. I didn’t know how positively crazy and how passionate the people who work at this club are, and how much this club and this stadium means to them.

“And the truth, the truth is I never could have dreamed that it was possible to achieve what we achieved together. It has been the honour of my life so far to have been a part of this Liverpool family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Firmino’s heartfelt words drew a standing ovation from those present, with some family members – including his wife Larissa and his father – welling up with tears.

He may not have spoken publicly very often during his time at Liverpool, but these words show that Bobby is well able to find the perfect words and deliver them with such eloquence and emotion.

Obrigado, senor.

You can see Firmino’s farewell speech below, via roberto_firmino on Instagram: