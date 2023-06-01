‘Everything is arranged’ – Journalist reveals Liverpool are set to meet PL star’s ‘exit clause’ very soon

Alexis Mac Allister’s impending move to Liverpool appears to be edging ever close following the latest update provided by Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Italian has claimed that ‘everything is arranged’ regarding the deal that will see the Brighton midfielder head to Anfield in a deal worth ‘much less than €70m’.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent weeks with Football Insider claiming that the deal is 99% done’ and he could kickstart what is looking likely to be a busy transfer market for the Reds.

“Everything is arranged between Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister,” Moretto wrote on Twitter (translated). “The Reds will pay the exit clause which is much less than 70 million euros. Next week key.”

After impressing for both club and country this term the 24-year-old is ready to make the next step in his career and renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano also claimed recently that Klopp and Co. are seeking to nail down the ‘final details’ of the deal which could be completed ‘next week’.

The engine room has been the main area of concern at Liverpool this season and it’s therefore no surprise to hear that the Merseysiders are also being strongly linked with young French midfielders Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram.

Mac Allister, though, is a player with Premier League experience and a player that will bring many of the traits that our midfield has lacked this season.

His composure, tenacity and impressive passing ability helped Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi all but confirmed recently that his star man will be plying his trade elsewhere next term.

It now appears to be only a matter of time before we see the former Boca Juniors man in a red shirt.

Está todo arreglado entre el Liverpool y Alexis Mac Allister. Los Reds pagarán la cláusula de salida que es mucho menos que 70 millones de euros. Próxima semana, clave. https://t.co/IbpLLEU2kn — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 1, 2023

