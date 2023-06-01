Jurgen Klopp reveals his favourite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moment as 29 y/o prepares to become a free agent

Jurgen Klopp has revealed what his favourite moment of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool career is with the 29-year-old now in the final month of his current Reds deal.

It’s been confirmed that the former Southampton and Arsenal star will not be extending his stay at Anfield but our German tactician has insisted that our No. 15 is a ‘legend’ at the club having won every major trophy possible.

He will join James Milner, Naby Keita and Bobby Firmino in making a fresh start elsewhere during the 2023/24 campaign but Klopp insists he will ‘keep a lot of fantastic memories’ with the Englishman.

“There are many but I just remember the goal against City, in the home game,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss told Liverpoolfc.com. “Getting in between two players, winning the ball back and then a massive strike and Ederson wasn’t even close to the ball.

“That was my favourite football moment and there were a lot of others. Ox won everything here at Liverpool FC, that’s unbelievable, so he will be a legend as well, in the future coming back and stuff like this and I’m pretty sure he takes a lot of fantastic memories with him and we will keep a lot of fantastic memories with him, 100 per cent.”

The Ox doubled our lead with a stunning effort from outside the box as we defeated Pep Guardiola’s side 3-0 in the first leg of our Champions League quarter final clash at Anfield back in 2017/18 before beating them 2-1 at the Etihad in the return leg.

He played an integral part in our campaign as we reached the final of the competition for the first time in 11 years however a serious knee injury sustained in the semi final defeat of AS Roma would rule him out of the final where we were defeated by Real Madrid in Kiev.

His energy and ability to drive the team forward offered a new dimension to our midfield and you can’t help but feel that he could’ve achieved even more at the club had it not been for his terrible injury record.

Speaking after his final home game for the club last month the England international described playing for Liverpool as ‘an honour’ and we wish him all the best for the future wherever that may be!

