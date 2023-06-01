Reliable reporter says Liverpool have ‘had conversations with the agents’ of £34m-rated dynamo

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have ‘had conversations with the agents of Khephren Thuram’ recently as Jurgen Klopp continues to work on a ‘midfield rebuild’ this summer.

The middle of the park is an area that has attracted a lot of criticism for the Reds this season and with midfield trio James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leaving the club as free agents in the coming weeks it’s clear that reinforcements are required ahead of next season.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel Romano confirmed that the OGC Nice man is one of the names being tracked by Liverpool alongside Manu Kone with a move for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister also edging ever closer.

“They also had conversations with the agents of Khephren Thuram at Nice, but with Manu Kone too, so Liverpool are really working on the midfield rebuild,” the Italian said.

L’Equipe have reported that the 22-year-old could be available for as little as £34m this summer and Thuram himself has commented on his Nice future recently amid interest from Klopp’s side.

Mac Allister appears to be the deal closest to completion at this very moment but it’s exciting to hear that the club are also progressing well on their negotiations with other transfer targets.

To secure the services of a dynamic midfielder who is showing such promising potential for less than £35m would mark a brilliant bit of business from Liverpool.

If he was to be joined by two or three other astute signings in the coming weeks and months then that would provide plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of the new campaign.

