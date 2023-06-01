Agent weighs in on the future of 26 y/o Liverpool midfielder who will leave the club this summer

Arthur Melo’s agent Federico Pastorello has weighed in on the future of the Brazil international following his failed loan spell at Liverpool.

The former Barcelona man will return to Juventus for pre season but has already been told that he’s not in the plans of manager Massimiliano Allegri for the upcoming campaign.

The 26-year-old saw his time on Merseyside hampered by injury and he managed just 13 minutes of competitive football for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

“Yes, of course (he will return to Juventus following his Anfield stint). Liverpool also said so. (But) we will probably have to find another solution because Arthur is not part of Allegri’s plans for technical and tactical reasons,” Pastorello told Tuttomercatoweb (via HITC).

“We will have to take action to find a solution. The injury (at Liverpool) kept him out for four months, and didn’t give him much space (to impress).”

Liverpool did have an option to make Arthur’s switch to Anfield a permanent one for £37.5m but it’ll come as no surprise to hear that the Reds passed up that opportunity.

The Brazilian arrived in the Premier League eager to get back to full fitness and rebuild his career so it’s a real shame to see how things panned out for him.

A rebuild of Klopp’s midfield is expected this summer with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

Liverpool are being strongly linked with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, a player believed to now be the club’s ‘priority’, while OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone are also believed to be targets for Klopp and Co.

