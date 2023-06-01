(Video) Liverpool target bamboozles four opponents with unreal show of skill and strength; Klopp’s side have lacked this

Liverpool’s midfield drew a lot of criticism this season for a number of questionable performances.

It’s therefore no surprise to hear that Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild that part of his squad in the summer and one of the names being strongly linked with a move to Anfield is Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Nice in Ligue 1 this term and although he’s insisted that he’s happy in the south of France you’d suspect that the opportunity to move to the Premier League and ply his trade under our German tactician is something that will appeal to him.

L’Equipe have claimed that the dynamic midfielder could be available for as little as £34m and once Liverpool fans see the below clip of Thuram absolutely bullying opponents earlier this season they’ll be excited by the thought of seeing him in a red shirt next term.

After completing a superbly timed tackle on the edge of his own box, the France international then drives the ball forward leaving opponents in his wake as they simply can’t get near the ball due to his sheer size and strength.

A dominant figure in the middle of the park is exactly what Klopp’s side missed for the majority of the campaign but we’ll just have to wait and see if the Nice No. 19 swaps the French Riviera for Merseyside this summer.

