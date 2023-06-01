Liverpool dealt transfer blow as £80k-p/w Reds target agrees terms with domestic rivals – report

Although Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of clinching a deal for Alexis Mac Allister, another Premier League midfield target appears to be slipping away from them.

Mason Mount has been linked with the Reds for a number of weeks, albeit with interest from other domestic rivals near the upper echelons of the top-flight table. He could be destined for the northwest of England, but not to Anfield.

The Telegraph reported late on Wednesday night that the £80,000-a-week Chelsea midfielder (FBref) has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, with a transfer now expected to go through.

Although a fee has yet to be sorted, Erik ten Hag is reportedly confident of landing the 24-year-old and has urged Old Trafford chiefs to get the deal done, with talks having accelerated after the two clubs conveniently faced each other in the league just seven days ago.

It was said in the report that ‘it would be a serious blow for Jurgen Klopp, in particular’ if Mount were to sign for the Red Devils rather than Liverpool.

The Reds may have stolen Cody Gakpo from under United’s noses during the winter (BBC Sport), but it now looks as if the Manchester outfit could be getting their own back as they seemingly close in on a move for the Chelsea midfielder.

It’s frustrating enough for Liverpool to lose out on a player who features in a position of priority this summer and has accrued plenty of Premier League experience, and all the more so when it’s one of their biggest rivals who are set to benefit.

Thankfully, Jurgen Klopp’s side have already reached an agreement on personal terms for Mac Allister (Football Insider), so at least we appear to be on course to secure one of our biggest targets when a domestic competitor is doing the same.

Reds fans can also take encouragement from reports that new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is already looking to utilise his Bundesliga connections to try and land Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach (BILD), while Nice’s Khephren Thuram is also a hot target (L’Equipe).

It’d certainly be a blow to see Mount lining up in a United shirt after Liverpool had pursued him for so long, but this hectic summer isn’t a time for wallowing with regret over what might’ve been, but rather focusing on players who could be swayed towards a move to Anfield.

