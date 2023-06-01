Reliable journo confirms ‘direct contact’ between Liverpool and 22 y/o; Reds are ‘very well informed’

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool are ‘absolutely into the race’ for Manu Kone, with ‘direct contact’ being made between the club and the player’s camp.

The Italian had tweeted on Thursday morning that Borussia Monchengladbach ‘are prepared to let him leave’ for a fee in the region of €35m-€40m (£30m-£34.4m) given their need to raise cash this summer.

The reliable transfer reporter shared updates on a number of ongoing rumours via his eponymous YouTube channel this afternoon, and he touched upon the latest regarding the 22-year-old.

Romano outlined: “Liverpool are absolutely into the race. Liverpool had conversations with the agents of Manu Kone recently, so there was direct contact between Manu Kone’s camp and Liverpool.

“The expectation is for the price tag to be around €35m-€40m, so it could be €35m with some add-ons. This is the feeling of sources close to the negotiation, and this is why Liverpool are very well informed.”

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool transfer target ‘will cost way less’ than previously mooted

READ MORE: ‘I want to progress…’ – Khephren Thuram speaks out on his future amid Liverpool transfer links

Going by the projected figure Romano mentioned, in alliance with his Twitter update on Alexis Mac Allister earlier today, the Reds could potentially get both players for less than £100m.

To secure two young midfielders who could possibly lock down their places in the team for the remainder of the decade, while spending less than a nine-figure sum in the process, would be phenomenal business if Liverpool can pull it off.

The Italian did state in the video update that the priority for Jorg Schmadtke right now is to close the impending deal for the Brighton and Argentina star, so until that’s finalised, the Kone transfer is ‘not imminent’.

However, with Romano confirming that ‘direct contact’ has been made between the Reds and the Frenchman’s representatives, it does indicate that the wheels are firmly in motion regarding efforts to try and bring the 22-year-old to Anfield.

Ideally, the deal for Mac Allister can be wrapped up soon, leaving the Liverpool recruitment team free to then focus their efforts on attempting to clinch a move for the Monchengladbach dynamo.

You can see the Italian’s updates on LFC below (from 4:45), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions