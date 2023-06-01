Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool’s current ‘priority’ in hectic start to summer transfer window

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Liverpool’s ‘priority’ is in the immediate future as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his Reds squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Anfield outfit experienced a somewhat dismal season this time around failing to pick up any silverware and missing out on a top four finish for just the second time since the German’s arrival at the club back in 2015.

It therefore means that the former Borussia Dortmund boss is eager to add reinforcements to his squad this summer and Romano has told his official YouTube channel that a move for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is currently top of Liverpool’s list.

“The priority of Liverpool is to close the Alexis Mac Allister deal with the final details, but Manu Kone is another name they have on the list,” the Italian said.

The Argentina international has had a terrific campaign for both club and country this term and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi all but confirmed at the weekend that the midfielder will be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

Football Insider have claimed that a deal for the World Cup winner to move to Merseyside is ‘99% done’ while Romano has also confirmed recently that the transfer wee will be ‘way less than £65/70m’.

As well as us appearing to edge closer to signing Mac Allister it’s also exciting, yet rather hectic, to hear that we’re monitoring other players as well despite the transfer window not officially opening until June 14.

Manu Kone of OGC Nice is one of those while Borussia Monchengladbach’s Khephren Thuram’s agents have also ‘had conversations’ with Liverpool.

Let’s hope we see the former Boca Juniors man in a red shirt sooner rather than later so that we can turn our attention to prizing other top talents to L4 this summer!

