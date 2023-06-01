Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool transfer target ‘will cost way less’ than previously mooted

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that one of Liverpool’s primary summer transfer targets ‘will cost way less’ than some previous reports have mooted.

According to Sky Sports last month, Brighton were set to demand at least £70m to part ways with Alexis Mac Allister, who appeared to wave a tearful goodbye to the club’s supporters after their final Premier League game of the season last weekend.

However, a fresh update from the Italian journalist suggests that the Reds won’t have to go that high when it comes to securing the 24-year-old’s signature, something they hope to do in the coming days.

On Thursday afternoon, Romano tweeted: “Mac Allister to Liverpool will cost way less than £65/70m, as said yesterday. Fixed amount to sign him from Brighton is not that high. The plan is to complete the deal next week”.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer negotiations for Bundesliga star ‘are getting hot’ as Falk explains ‘the good thing’ for Klopp’s side

READ MORE: Luis Diaz makes ‘difficult’ Liverpool admission as Colombian looks ahead to next season

This update will come as music to the ears of Reds supporters, who may have been questioning how many players the club could realistically afford to bring in over the summer from the transfer budget available.

New sporting director Jorg Schmadtke hasn’t given any indication as to the scale of funds with which Liverpool’s recruitment team will be working, but as we explored on Empire of the Kop yesterday, the trio of Mac Allister, Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone could all be signed for roughly £150m.

That figure was based on a calculation which put the probable fee for the Argentine at £60m (as per Football Insider), and Romano’s latest tweet would suggest that the Reds won’t have to pay anything more, if they even need to go that high.

The final amount will be communicated in time, while the aim to have the deal completed by ‘next week’ indicates that, barring any late hitches, the 24-year-old could possibly be announced as a new LFC player over the coming days.

If Liverpool can start off their summer by swooping for Mac Allister for a considerably lower sum than the £70m which had initially been reported in some quarters, that’ll surely delight everyone of a red persuasion.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Mac Allister to Liverpool will cost way less than £65/70m, as said yesterday. Fixed amount to sign him from Brighton is not that high. 🔴🇦🇷 #LFC The plan is to complete the deal next week ⤵️⏳ https://t.co/OUT6SDdHI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions