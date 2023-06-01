‘Prepared to let him leave…’ – Romano drops promising Liverpool transfer claim on 22 y/o target

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on reported Liverpool transfer target Manu Kone which’ll come as encouraging reading for Reds supporters.

German football journalist Tobi Altschäffl exclusively told Empire of the Kop on Wednesday that the Anfield club have been in conversation with the 22-year-old’s representatives and that the move ‘could go fast’ if Jorg Schmadtke and co keep ‘pushing’.

The Italian has now delivered further news on the Borussia Monchengladbach player, tweeting: “Liverpool are informed of price tag for Manu Koné as talks took place this week. French midfielder could be available for €35/40m, ‘Gladbach are prepared to let him leave for that fee.

“Reds working to complete Mac Allister deal, then Koné’s also in the list.”

Following the respective updates from Romano and Altschäffl, it seems as if the pieces are falling into place bit by bit in Liverpool’s pursuit of the Frenchman.

The Reds already seem to be in motion regarding talks with the player’s representatives, while a fee in the region of £30m to £34.4m should be attainable for the Anfield club, despite missing out on a place in the Champions League.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of all is Monchengladbach’s readiness to cash in on him for the amount specified above, with Altschäffl also stating in an interview with The Redmen TV that the Bundesliga side are currently encountering financial issues and may need to sell.

It’s a prospective deal which appears to be moving quickly, and if the move for Alexis Mac Allister can be concluded soon (it’s understood to be ‘99% done’, as per Football Insider), that could allow for a full focus on getting Kone over the line and having two splendid midfield signings in the bag by mid-June.

