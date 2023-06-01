Fabrizio Romano shares transfer development on 24 y/o which may interest Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has shared an interesting development regarding one player with whom Liverpool have been linked ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per Ben Jacobs, the Reds have been keeping tabs on Mason Mount, along with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The latter appear to have moved firmly into pole position following a report from The Telegraph late on Wednesday night that the Chelsea midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club and that a transfer is now expected to materialise.

However, as per Romano on his eponymous YouTube channel on Thursday afternoon, a move to Erik ten Hag’s side for the 24-year-old is certainly not cut and dried just yet.

The Italian outlined: “The main issue is what’s going on between Manchester United and Chelsea, but more in general between Mason Mount and Chelsea in terms of value of the player. Mason Mount is out of contract next summer, but Chelsea have no intention at this stage.

“We know that things change in the market, it’s still the very beginning of the transfer window, but at this stage Chelsea are still asking for at least £80m for Mason Mount.

“The intention of Manchester United at the moment is to spend something close to £45m-£50m because the player is out of contract next summer, but for Chelsea he’s worth way more than this.

“There is a big gap between the two clubs. The negotiation is not easy. People close to the negotiation feel that Chelsea are asking for really big money. They were expecting something different, so let’s see how this conversation will continue.

“At the moment it’s not something easy between the two clubs. On the player’s side it looks easy because Mason Mount is keen on joining Manchester United. Let’s see how that will evolve in the next days.”

On initial viewing, this could be interpreted in some quarters as Liverpool still having every chance of signing Mount if United and Chelsea can’t reach a compromise on a fee for the player.

However, if the Blues are adamant in seeking a minimum of £80m for the 24-year-old, in truth it’s hard to see the Merseyside club meeting that valuation, particularly if the typically more spendthrift Old Trafford outfit are baulking at the price.

Manu Kone (BILD) and Khephren Thuram (L’Equipe) are two other midfielders who’ve been linked with the Reds in recent days, and judging by the respective reports on the French duo, they could both be acquired for just £10m more than what the west Londoners are demanding for the England international.

The Anfield hierarchy would surely see that as more prudent and effective business than splurging on one player who’d seemingly be quite happy to join United if the reports of him agreeing personal terms are accurate.

A move to Liverpool still seems highly unlikely for Mount, although Reds fans may be intrigued to see if their Manchester rivals are successful in making a satisfactory offer to Chelsea.

You can see Romano’s updates on Mount below (from 1:50), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

