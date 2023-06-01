‘I want to progress…’ – Khephren Thuram speaks out on his future amid Liverpool transfer links

Khephren Thuram has publicly addressed his plans for the immediate future amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool.

According to L’Equipe, the Reds are preparing an approach for the midfielder, with Nice happy not to stand in his way should an offer of €40m (£34.5m) be presented to them.

The 22-year-old has since spoken out on his future as he downplayed rumours of a possible exit and heaped praise on his club’s caretaker manager Didier Digard.

Speaking at the UNFP Trophies ceremony (via Liverpool Echo), Thuram said: “I want to progress, go on the field, have fun. For now, I’m in Nice. It’s going very well. I really like the club, so I still see myself in Nice. I am very well in Nice.

“There are noises, I hear, but I’m happy in Nice. I hope to grow with this club. I would like (Digard) to stay because he brought a lot to this group when it was in a difficult period.

“I don’t know if I tell him enough but he’s someone I can never thank enough. He helped me a lot in difficult times in my young career. We worked a lot together. I wish him only happiness, in Nice, or elsewhere.”

Thuram’s statement of intent to remain at Nice, where he insists he’s quite happy, would appear to nullify claims from L’Equipe that he and his agent are seemingly keen on a move to Liverpool.

Publicly at least, he seems content to stay put in the French Riviera, even if he’s acknowledged the speculation surrounding his future.

Given the clear respect he has for Digard, the 22-year-old’s decision could possibly rest on whether or not the former Middlesbrough midfielder is given the manager’s job full-time with Les Aiglons. That could be a distinct possibility after he won 11 and lost only five of his 24 matches in charge so far (Transfermarkt).

Although Thuram’s comments suggest he’s firmly loyal to Nice, that shouldn’t preclude Liverpool from testing the waters for him if they’re intent on trying to lure him to Anfield.

The Reds could be embarking on an exciting new project under Jorg Schmadtke’s reign as sporting director and a summer transfer overhaul, so there may well be a chance yet of the French midfielder being tempted by a move to Merseyside.

