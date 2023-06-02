‘We will find a solution’ – Agent of Serie A star Klopp has already held a ‘private call’ with weighs in on his future

The agent of Napoli star Eljif Elmas has admitted he will have to ‘evaluate’ the future of his client this summer amid interest coming from Liverpool.

The North Macedonia international registered six goals and three assists in Serie A this term as Napoli were crowned champions for the first time in 33 years and reports in December claimed that Jurgen Klopp has already held a ‘private call’ with the 23-year-old in an attempt to lure him to Merseyside (Football365).

Many of Elmas’ minutes this season came from the bench, however, and with current Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti set to take a year-long sabbatical at the end of the season agent George Gardi has weighed in on the future of the versatile midfielder.

“I think this player’s a bit underestimated because he’s a young player that has a lot of experience in the national team,” Gardi told Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel (via Rousing The Kop). “He’s been playing for four seasons already at a high level. There’s a lot of interest in him because he’s very versatile on the field, he plays in three, four positions. He’s a player with big personality and big future.

“With the new coach of Napoli there will be some evaluations, and we will understand if they still believe in the player. If not we will find a solution because he has interest not only interest from the Premier League, how you said, but also from Spain and German clubs.”

READ MORE: Liverpool interested in versatile Bundesliga playmaker who is set to become a free agent – report

The versatility of the player is something that will certainly appeal to Klopp and Co.

He played in seven different positions for the Serie A champions this season (transfermarkt) but is predominantly a central midfielder.

It’s no secret that our German tactician is wanting to add reinforcements in the engine room so it’ll be interesting to see if we make any sort of move for Elmas in the coming weeks.

We appear to be close to securing the services of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister while OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram and ‘Gladbach’s Manu Kone are also being considered by the club.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions