Ex-Red claims 24 y/o PL midfielder can ‘be the new Steven Gerrard’ if he joins Liverpool this summer

Neil Ruddock has urged Declan Rice to join Liverpool this summer and become ‘the new Steven Gerrard’.

The England international, who is expected to leave the Hammers at the end of the season as he approaches the final year of his current deal, has rose to prominence in the last few years with his quality displays in the middle of the park.

Although Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield options this summer the Reds have never really been properly linked with a move for the 24-year-old but Ruddock believes Anfield is the best destination for the former Chelsea youngster.

The 55-year-old told talkSPORT (via West Ham Zone) when asked where the West Ham No. 41 should go this summer: “Liverpool. Obviously, I’m biased towards Liverpool, and Tottenham and Millwall, but I don’t think he’s going to play for those two.

“Liverpool are crying out for him, he’d fit in, they’d love him. He can be the new Steven Gerrard, and what a thing to be.”

Arsenal are believed to be ‘the frontrunners’ for the dynamic midfielder’s signature at the moment while Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested in his services (Daily Mail).

The report adds that he would prefer to remain in the Premier League.

We’d love to see the West Ham star head to Anfield because he’s a player that appears to have it all but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that our ‘priority’ at the moment is completing a deal for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Our midfield was crying out for a player like Rice this season with his ability to control the game from the engine room and there’s no doubt that he can go right to the very top if he makes the right decision this summer.

If it wasn’t for the Englishman’s £120m valuation (Sky Sports) and our failure to qualify for the Champions League maybe Klopp and Co. would’ve sounded their interest.

We’ll be happy if we can complete deal for Mac Allister alongside one or two other quality midfielders such as Khephren Thuram or Manu Kone.

