‘This is what I mean..’ – Ex-Red criticises Mourinho after Taylor’s airport attack

Jose Mourinho is far from being an understated manager and his Europa League final antics upset many within the game, inlcuding the officials on the night and now one former Liverpool man who has spoken out.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sander Westerveld wrote: ‘This is what I mean.. Referee Taylor and his wife attacked by Roma fan at the airport today.. Thanks Mourinho👏🏻👏🏻 Absolute disgrace.. Also very strange that the UEFA doesn’t protects their own referees..’.



The comment came alongside the video of Anthony Taylor and his family being verbally abused by Roma supporters as they prepared to fly back to England following the final in Budapest.

We know better than most just how bad the referees in the Premier League can be, including the 44-year-old who was put in charge of the showpiece event in Hungary – with the official putting us at the wrong end of many poor decisions in the past.

However, and as our former goalkeeper said, the actions of the Portuguese manager helps encourage younger fans and players to be vocal and animated whenever a decision doesn’t go their way.

We know, having watch Jurgen Klopp berate fourth officials and linesmen, that emotions can take over and in huge games it’s even worse but this certainly does set a bad example.

There needs to be a balance between better refereeing to stop these reactions, more respect shown from players, managers and back room staff and firmer punishments on officials and staff when they are in the wrong.

Until then, we will see more instances like the abhorrent scenes the Wythenshawe-born referee experienced.

You can view Westerveld’s comments and watch the video of Taylor via @sawe74 on Twitter:

