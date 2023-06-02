(Video) Firmino: “I’m going to reveal a mystery…” – Bobby set to unleash bombshell to Liverpool fans

Bobby Firmino is now no longer a Liverpool player and it seems that he is using this time when he officially breaks from the club to make a huge revelation to the supporters.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s website, we can see that our No.9 is being honoured with a documentary about his life and the trailer unleashed a secret at its close.

This comes as the Brazilian sits down in front of the camera and says: “I’m going to reveal a mystery now” but before we hear any more, the screen cuts to black.

Talk about leaving us all on a cliffhanger! It seems safe to say that this will be a must watch for any Red.

You can watch the trailer for the Firmino documentary via @LFC on Twitter:

Coming soon, Roberto Firmino like you’ve never seen him before… 🎬 pic.twitter.com/pKXe6Y4wQP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2023

