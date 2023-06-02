(Video) Henderson reveals Klopp’s Firmino prediction as soon as he arrived at Anfield

It’s easy to forget that Brendan Rodgers was the manager when Liverpool signed Bobby Firmino but the forward certainly excelled under Jurgen Klopp and now Jordan Henderson has shared a message from one of the German’s first days at Melwood.

Speaking with the club as part of a tribute to our No.9, the skipper said: “I can always remember when Jurgen did come in, [Firmino] was the one player he did seem really excited about and basically said ‘you don’t realise how good this lad is’.”

It’s safe to say that the boss was right and the Brazilian flourished into one of the world’s best under the stewardship of a man who clearly appreciated his talents.

The video is an emotional watch and it’s brilliant to see how appreciated the 31-year-old is by all his friends in red.

You can watch Henderson revealing Klopp’s message (from 0:51) via Liverpool FC on YouTube: