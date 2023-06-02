Neil Jones: Liverpool ‘definitely’ admire ‘unbelievable’ 6 foot 4 midfield monster; better than Manu Kone

News that Liverpool are tracking two up-and-coming French talents in Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram will have fans excited ahead of the summer window.

Neil Jones had the latest update on the latter, whom he described as ‘unbelievable stock’ in light of formidable physical attributes, confirming the club’s admiration.

“I think it’s one to keep an eye on, what I’ve been told is he’s one who’s definitely admired by Liverpool but I wouldn’t be 100% sure that they would go in for him this summer,” the GOAL reporter told Redmen TV’s Journo Insight show (YouTube).

“It might depend on who else wants to sign, it might depend on what turns out with some of the targets but definitely a player that Liverpool like.

“I would keep an eye on the links, definitely.”

Standing 6′ 4″ tall, one can certainly imagine why Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team would be intrigued when looking to transform the midfield department back into one of the most physically imposing in Europe.

How does Kephren Thuram compare to Manu Kone?

It’s worth highlighting that both talents have some growing to do in the game, though that’s a challenge we’d imagine our coaching team is more than prepared to take on in order to reap the long-term rewards.

Data shared on Twitter by Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot, however, may suggest we’d be getting a slightly less raw deal in Thuram were we forced to favour either the Nice midfielder or Kone.

Manu Kone X Khephren Thuram Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/yIhamo6qXt — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) June 2, 2023

One might fairly argue that the Bundesliga is more competitive than the French top-flight, of course.

Though, judging by an exclusive chat Empire had with SportBILD journalist Tobi Altschäffl, the Gladbach ace would appear comparatively more inconsistent, which will surely be a consideration for our decision-makers.

