(Video) Ibrahima Konate looks a little sheepish as he’s given special welcome in Bahrain

Ibrahima Konate was given a hero’s welcome in the Middle East as he made an appearance for what seems to be a brand ambassador event with the National Bank of Bahrain.
The Frenchman looked somewhat sheepish as his nickname ‘Ibou’ was chanted repeatedly on arrival in footage shared on Twitter by @KonateFC.
The Liverpool squad currently finds itself on leave following a season that fell below expectations for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Special reception for Konaté with the crowd chanting “Ibou” in Bahrain 🇧🇭😍 pic.twitter.com/6Onc4pUMEI
— 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) June 1, 2023