Liverpool interested in versatile Bundesliga playmaker who is set to become a free agent – report

Liverpool are showing interest in Bundesliga midfielder Daichi Kamada as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options this summer, that’s according to Calciomercatoweb (via Caught Offside).

The central midfielder, who can also operate in a No. 10 role or on the left flank, registered 16 goals and seven assists for Frankfurt this season (across all competitions) and it’s therefore no surprise that Liverpool are joined by the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Benfica in keeping tabs on the 26-year-old (The Athletic).

The same publication, however, have reported that the Japan International has a ‘verbal agreement’ to join AC Milan as a free agent this summer.

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister’s expected Liverpool transfer fee revealed following activation of release clause – Football Insider

The Serie A outfit have reportedly offered Kamada a four-year deal at the San Siro after he decided against extending his current deal with Frankfurt.

It’s therefore unlikely that Liverpool will now be able to change the versatile midfielder’s mind with a move to Milan all but confirmed but the prospect of playing Premier League football could appeal to him.

A free transfer may give Klopp, and FSG especially, some added incentive to target the player who would bring a lot of quality and creativity to our engine room.

It’ll be interesting to see how his potential move to Milan develops in the coming weeks with Liverpool potentially waiting to pounce if that deal doesn’t go through.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions