Reported Liverpool target’s agent admits he will ‘evaluate’ options this summer; Reds have been linked with him since 2020

The agent of reported Liverpool target Per Schuurs has admitted that he will hold talks with Torino this summer amid interest from a number of clubs.

The 23-year-old, who was also linked with a move to Anfield back in 2020, helped his side to a eighth placed finish in Serie A this term but many now believe it’s time for the Dutchman to make the next step in his carer.

Although Jurgen Klopp would not be able to offer the luxury of Champions League football to the defender the prospect of playing under the German tactician, alongside his compatriot Virgil van Dijk and in the Premier League, is something that may very well appeal to the Netherlands U21 international.

“I think it was a very intelligent choice for him to accept the offer from Torino. He has taken one step back for three steps forward in his future. His ambition is to play at the highest level of European football. He’s had an amazing season so there are several clubs interested in him, and we will discuss with Torino if it is a decision that is positive for all parties, it could be an option to evaluate this summer,” Schuurs’ agent, George Gardi, told Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

Schuurs only joined the Turin-based outfit from Ajax last summer so they will of course be reluctant to let him go.

If they’re to receive the right sort of offer for their No. 3, however, that may force their hand.

Newcastle are believed to also be showing interest in the 6ft2 central defender and they will be able to offer Champions League football to the player having achieved a top four finish.

Strengthening in midfield is our main area of concern at the moment but if Torino are willing to listen to offers for the Dutchman there’s no reason why we shouldn’t consider a move.

