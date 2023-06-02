Liverpool transfer looks close to confirmation after player’s emotional statement online

Liverpool-linked Alexis Mac Allister appears to have bid farewell to Brighton fans following a tearful goodbye on the pitch on the final day of the season.

The 24-year-old shared an Instagram post on Friday morning reviewing the Seagulls’ season: “Review of this historic season!

“It was an honour to represent Brighton & Hove Albion FC in a World Cup but to become the first ever World Cup winner for this club it will be unforgettable (hopefully you will have more), as it will be your welcome after it 💙🤍

“3 years and a half ago, we were fighting for relegation and today, after so much sacrifice, suffering and work, this group will be in the history of this club for becoming the first time this club will play Europe League.

“We achieved it all together and that’s why we have to feel very proud. VAMOOOOOS 💪🏼”

The Reds have reportedly reached a breakthrough in discussions, striking an agreement on personal terms, with the transfer now understood to be 99% done.

Acknowledgement of the successful season? Or hinting at impending Liverpool switch?

Some supporters online have opted for caution in light of the Argentine’s latest statement, though we’d argue his use of past tense is more than informative.

Ultimately, with a range of publications and transfer insiders – from Ben Jacobs (CaughtOffside) to Fabrizio Romano – all in agreement that this move remains on track, there shouldn’t be too many concerns about us getting it over the line.

Incredibly inexplicable and bonkers things happen in the strange world that is the transfer market (Nabil Fekir, anyone?) but we reckon it’s a pretty safe bet to assume Mac Allister will be a Red come June 14th.

Fans can see the full post below, courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister’s personal Instagram account:

Alexis Mac Allister on 📸INSTAGRAM📸 #LFC pic.twitter.com/DABK6dNrZo — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 2, 2023

