Liverpool transfer heartbreak soon to be confirmed after Sky Sports journo’s update

Liverpool supporters are ready for a very busy summer of transfer activity both incoming and outgoing but it seems that one piece of news many have been dreading, is set to be rubber stamped.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg: ‘News #Bellingham: Dortmund wants to finalize the deal with Real Madrid very soon as always reported via @SPORT1. Understand: A total package of €150m is unlikely.



‘Internally Real compares him with Tchouameni (€80m). There are expectations about a possible package of €120-130m with bonus payments included. #BVB has received no official offer yet’.

The update from the Sky Sports Germany journalist will perhaps be of most interest because of the price tag that has been placed on the entire deal, including bonuses, of ‘€120-130m’ which roughly converts around £110m.

That price tag seems to have both been enough to secure the services of Jude Bellingham and also the figure that we have decided was too much for us to either compete with other clubs, or be able to fully refresh the squad with whatever was left in our transfer kitty.

If Jurgen Klopp is to sign four midfielders for around £60 million each, then only time will tell whether the right decision has been made for us to price ourselves out of a move.

It seems fair to assume we will spend at least £110m this summer but it’s all about the fine balance of quality and quantity when it seems we need several players in the same window.

For now though, a player who seemed attainable and someone who could be a stalwart of our club for years to come, looks to be fully out of our grasp.

