‘Basically done’ – Liverpool transfer now appears to be a matter of when, not if following reliable journo’s update

Alexis Mac Allister’s impending transfer to Liverpool is ‘very advanced’ at the moment with personal terms ‘basically done’.

That’s according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs who has claimed that the Brighton midfielder is likely to be ‘the first though the door’ for Jurgen Klopp’ side this summer.

The only remaining discussions will be in regards to the transfer fee the Seagulls will receive and Fabrizio Romano has revealed recently that the deal will cost the Anfield outfit ‘way less than £65/70m’.

“Alexis Mac Allister always wanted to leave right at the beginning of the window, and he made that clear to Brighton,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“There was an understanding, when he signed his new deal just before the World Cup, that he would be allowed to leave at the end of the season, which is what gives Liverpool confidence.

“Those personal terms are basically done and it is a very advanced deal on the player side. Then it’s all about agreeing a fee with Brighton, but I think Mac Allister will be the first through the door as far as Liverpool are concerned.”

This is certainly an exciting update for Liverpool supporters with Klopp and Co. eager to reinforce our midfield options ahead of next season.

Mac Allister has had a brilliant campaign for both club and country and it’s therefore no surprise that he now feels ready to make the next step in his career.

We would of course liked to have been able to offer Champions League football for the former Boca Juniors man but he’ll arrive on Merseyside hungry to pick up silverware and get us back where we belong.

Roberto De Zerbi all but confirmed that his star man had played his last game for the club at the weekend and the dynamic midfielder’s recent activity on social media appears to suggest that his exit from the south coast is imminent.

It now appears to be only a matter of time before we see the 24-year-old posing in a red shirt but let’s just wait and see what happens!

