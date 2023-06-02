Alexis Mac Allister finally breaks silence on Liverpool links; drops huge hint on transfer future

Alexis Mac Allister appears, by all accounts, to be nearing a permanent switch to Liverpool Football Club.

His latest comments ahead of the opening of the summer window, when questioned about the links to the Reds, however, were rather coy on the matter.

“I am very calm because I also have the possibility of being in a club like Brighton that accompanied me at all times and in which I really enjoy being, if I do not have to leave the club I will continue to be very happy there, but I am aware that it will there are possibilities and if a good offer arrives for the club and for me we will evaluate it,” the Argentine told Infobae.

The World Cup winner is expected to set the Merseysiders back ‘way less’ than the £70m figure previously reported.

Don’t panic, Reds… Alexis Mac Allister is being respectful

There is the possibility for the comments to be interpreted as a reluctance to depart the South Coast.

In our mind, however, we can’t see this as being anything else but a show of respect for a club that has, in Mac Allister’s own words, given him much.

The Seagulls certainly show no signs of stopping their remarkable progress under Roberto De Zerbi. We at Empire of the Kop gladly wish them well in that regard.

Until we hear otherwise, we’re still expecting Jorg Schmadtke and Co. to seal this deal in the near future.

