Alexis Mac Allister’s expected Liverpool transfer fee revealed following activation of release clause – Football Insider

Liverpool will pay Brighton a fee of between £55-£60m after activating Alexis Mac Allister’s release clause.

That’s according to Football Insider who also report that the dynamic midfielder will have his current wages tripled upon his arrival at Anfield to earn him £150,000 per week.

Personal terms have already ‘been settled’, something which has also been confirmed by CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, and the Argentina international is therefore likely to be Jurgen Klopp’s first signing of the summer.

Roberto De Zerbi all but confirmed that the former Boca Juniors man played his last game for the south coast outfit at the weekend while Mac Allister’s recent activity on social media appears to suggest he’s bidding farewell to the Seagulls.

Reports had earlier suggested that the Reds would have to pay Brighton at least £70m to secure the World Cup winner’s signature (Sky Sports) so to potentially save as much as £15m on him would be brilliant business from Liverpool.

That money could then be put towards brining other players to L4 in the coming months with Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram the other names strongly linked with Klopp’s side.

The 24-year-old featured 40 times for the FA Cup semi-finalists this season (across all competitions), registering 12 goals and three assists.

He would bring a huge amount of quality to our engine room and we certainly hope to see him posing in a red shirt sooner rather than later.

