Reporter reveals what the ‘most important thing’ is for Alexis Mac Allister when deciding his new club this summer

Alexis Mac Allister is almost certainly leaving Brighton this summer and it’s now been revealed what ‘the most important thing’ is for the Argentine when it comes to deciding which club to sign for.

After a stunning campaign for both club and country the 24-year-old is being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a deal could be completed as soon as next week.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted that the World Cup winner had ultimately played his last game for the club at the weekend and even though the Reds appear to be leading the race for his signature talkSPORT’s Alex Crook believes the player would ‘jump at the chance’ to head elsewhere.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I was quite interested in the long embrace between Mac Allister and Guardiola. I think he would jump at that chance because what I have been told all along is that the most important thing to Mac Allister is the coach that he’s going to be playing for, that stability.

“To be fair, Liverpool do also offer that with Klopp.”

The Mirror have reported that Pep Guardiola’s side are interested in ‘hijacking’ Liverpool’s move for the former Boca Juniors man and the Spanish boss appeared to have a chat with Mac Allister after City’s visit to the Amex Stadium recently.

For more than a year Jurgen Klopp’s side were believed to have made Jude Bellingham their priority transfer target so it was a huge disappointment to hear that we’d ended our interest in the teenager with him now likely to complete a move to Real Madrid this summer (The Mirror).

It would therefore rub more salt into the wounds if our new ‘priority’ target was to also be snatched away from us.

The Etihad outfit have the FA Cup final with Manchester United tomorrow before heading to Istanbul next weekend for the Champions League final clash with Inter Milan.

Their attention will therefore be on those clashes at the moment so Liverpool need to act swiftly and get the deal over the line to reduce the risk of seeing Mac Allister head elsewhere.

