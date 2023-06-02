(Video) Mane returns for Firmino send-off in emotional watch for Liverpool fans

It’s not been the best kept secret in the world that Bobby Firmino is leaving the club as his contract has come to an end and now that the day has come that our No.9 is a Red no more, some of his teammates have provided a send-off for him.

One man that may excite our supporters the most is Sadio Mane and seeing the Senegalese attacker return on a Liverpool video is something that is certain to make our supporters a bit emotional.

READ MORE: Transfer insider says five names could sign for Liverpool; can snap up free agent immediately

In a teaser trailer for the new documentary about the Brazilian, the club revealed who would be taking part in the tributes and our former No.10 is so synonymous with the career of our departing forward and hearing him say: “Bobby! I love this guy, I love this guy!” is amazing.

There is also a place for Mo Salah too but seeing as he’s still calling Anfield home, it’s perhaps less exciting but the trio will forever be part of our history together.

You can watch the video of Mane and Firmino via @LFC on Twitter:

Coming soon, Roberto Firmino like you’ve never seen him before… 🎬 pic.twitter.com/pKXe6Y4wQP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵