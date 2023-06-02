Manu Kone’s sporting director update hands Liverpool major transfer boost – report

Liverpool’s transfer talk of late has very much centred around the name Manu Kone and whilst a lot of focus has been on trying to learn more about the player, this latest update may well be the most significant of all.

As reported by German outlet Kicker (translated): ‘Nils Schmadtke is to become sporting director of Borussia Mönchengladbach’ and that name might well ring a bell, as he is the son of our very own Jorg Schmadtke.

Having the child of our sporting director holding the same role at the club of a player we are trying to sign in this window, should only point towards us being given an edge in the transfer proceedings.

With an expertise in the Bundesliga and a family connection within the club of a player that appears to be high on our transfer priority list, it’s beginning to make more sense as to why we hired the German on a three-month contract.

The 22-year-old looks to be an exciting prospect and Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he is a ‘highly rated’ player in Germany at this moment in time, something which only looks set to increase.

It’s believed that a price tag of around €40-45m has been placed on the Frenchman and that certainly seems an attainable figure, even if the Reds are set to sign several players in the same window.

With it already being reported that we have started transfer talks with the midfielder, we should expect that this latest information will hand us a bigger chance of success in this deal.

