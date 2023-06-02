Reported Liverpool target admits he’s already visited Anfield and claims ‘it’s a dream’ to play there

Micky van de Ven has admitted ‘it’s a dream’ to play at Anfield amid strong interest in the central defender from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old, who started all but one of Wolfsburg’s 34 Bundesliga games this term, is believed to be ‘very popular’ with Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke (AZ WAZ) and it appears that it wouldn’t take the Dutchman too much convincing to make the switch to Merseyside due to the fact he’s already visited L4 as a fan.

“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told AZ WAZ (via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter). “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes [on] – that’s a goosebump moment, that was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”

Klopp’s priority this summer is to strengthen his midfield options but with the impressive performances and promising potential of the Wolfsburg No. 5 we’d be more than happy to see him arrive at the club.

You’d suspect that van de Ven would also be excited by the prospect of linking up with his compatriot and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

The former Southampton man is the perfect player for the former FC Volendam man to develop his game alongside.

Schmadtke, Liverpool’s new sporting director, was the man who oversaw the deal that saw the Dutchman join Wolfsburg and he’ll be confident of completing more business with the versatile defender.

Jamie Carragher has called for his former club to sign a left-footed centre half who can also operate at left back and those two positions are where van de Ven has impressed for the Volkswagen Arena outfit.

The 6ft3 is absolutely rapid and his latest comments potentially act as a ‘come and get me’ plea to Klopp and Co.

Check the quote below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter: