Romano: ‘Contract extension completed’ for Liverpool man as first piece of summer business completed

Liverpool are ready for a summer of incoming and outgoing transfer activity but it appears that one man is poised to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract extension, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to his Twitter account, the football transfer journalist wrote: ‘Adrian has already signed new deal at Liverpool, contract extension completed and set to be unveiled soon. 🔴 #LFC

‘The GK will be part of Klopp’s team next season’.

The Spaniard is currently earning £60,000-per-week (via Capology) and it’s unknown at this point whether the club will increase, decrease or maintain his current earnings once this new deal is announced.

With some speculation over the future of Caoimhin Kelleher at the club, there may well be reason to tie down our third choice stopper in case we lose the Irishman late in the transfer window and with little time to find an alternative.

The 36-year-old will be aware that Alisson Becker is comfortably the No.1 at the club and if any chances are to be given out, the ex-West Ham man is firmly in third place in the pecking order.

With Manchester City taking one place for their home grown player quota with ex-Red Scott Carson, it’s interesting that we haven’t followed by selecting a sub-standard option on a cheap deal.

For now though, we can at least be assured that the goalkeeping department seems sorted for next season.

