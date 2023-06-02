(Video) Tsimikas starts work for new season early in Maldives treadmill clip

It may have been less than a week since he played his last game of the season but Kostas Tsimikas has already started his pre-season routine, putting in the hard work early.

The Greek Scouser uploaded a video of himself at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi and the left-back was putting some miles on the treadmill whilst doing so.

It certainly looks like a picturesque location to be spending a post season holiday but Jurgen Klopp has his players in such good shape that they all must keep to a specific routine.

However, the respect amongst the players that is in place means that it’s hard to expect that any of them will stray from what is expected over the next few weeks.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas on the treadmill via his Instagram stories:

