Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to accept the terms set out by Bobby Firmino in order to sign the forward on a free transfer after he departs Liverpool.

The 31-year-old has bid farewell to Anfield upon the expiry of his contract after eight years on Merseyside, and the 14-time champions of Europe appear to be very keen to get him to the Bernabeu.

Defensa Central have reported that the Brazilian has asked for a three-year deal with the LaLiga giants and an annual pay packet of €5m (£4.3m), with the 76-year-old willing to abide by those demands.

Judging by figures from Capology, Firmino is willing to take a substantial pay cut with his next move, as he had been on a reported £9.36m per annum at Liverpool.

Even if he’s now coming into the latter part of his career, for him to apparently welcome such a large wage decrease may suggest that he firmly felt ready to move on from Anfield, where he had been playing since 2015.

That a club of Real Madrid’s stature and sky-high standards are prepared to straight away accept what he’s asking would indicate that the 31-year-old still has plenty to offer at the highest level of club football.

With that in mind, it’s a shame that Firmino is departing Liverpool, although he’d confirmed as far back as March that he’d be moving on this summer, so it’s not as if he’s sprung an almighty shock on Reds supporters.

Also, following 111 goals in 362 games for us (Transfermarkt), he’d more than earned the right to go out on his own terms, winning the hearts of staff, supporters and teammates alike during eight magnificent years on Merseyside.

Assuming his potential move to the Bernabeu goes through, Real Madrid will be lucky to have such a tremendous footballer, and their readiness to get him in the door suggests that they realise it.

