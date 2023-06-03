Alongside Thuram: Transfer reporter says league-winning midfielder is ‘high on the agenda’ for Liverpool

According to transfer reporter Jacque Talbot, Liverpool have a league-winning midfielder ‘high on the agenda’ this summer.

There have been numerous reports circulating this week about the Reds’ interest in Khephren Thuram (Nice) and Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach), and Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu is also believed to be on the radar at Anfield.

The journalist tweeted on Saturday morning: “Liverpool are in talks with Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, with Newcastle battling for both Frenchmen too, but Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu remains high on the agenda for the Reds as well.”

Talbot added a corresponding report for Football Transfers to his tweet, in which he mentioned that ‘it will be down to Jurgen Klopp and new sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, to press ahead with a move’.

Kokcu captained Feyenoord to a first Eredivisie triumph in seven years this season, leading by example as he contributed eight goals in 32 games from midfield, with 12 goals in 46 matches across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

He’s very much a forward-thinking player, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers in Europe (outside the main five leagues) with his match averages for shots (2.74), shot-creating actions (6.54), progressive passes (12.65) and progressive carries (3.04), as per FBref.

Just how seriously Liverpool pursue the Turkey international could depend on other midfield acquisitions, with Alexis Mac Allister seemingly bound for Anfield and Thuram in ‘advanced’ talks to follow suit (Football Transfers).

If those two are signed during the month, Klopp and Schmadtke may need to reassess the overall picture and determine where their transfer priorities lay then, particularly given the budget that’s left over.

Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see that they have another firm option in mind should the other midfield targets fall through.

