Liverpool could sign ‘perfect’ midfielder they love if £120m transfer happens – Opinion

Liverpool could seriously revitalise their interest in Ryan Gravenberch this summer should Bayern Munich’s business aid their pursuit.

The Bavarian giants are known to be keen on West Ham’s Declan Rice (allegedly valued at £120m, according to talkSPORT), with Christian Falk having already informed CaughtOffside that Thomas Tuchel is fighting for his signature.

It’s speculation on our part, of course, given the German tactician has already expressed an interest in holding on to the former Ajax star.

That being said, one can’t help but imagine the ‘perfect’ (in the eyes of the Merseysiders, according to Fabrizio Romano) 21-year-old will be far from willing to be a bit-part player for the Bundesliga holders should his club acquire both the Hammers star and Konrad Laimer.

Declan Rice to Bayern Munich would surely open a door for Liverpool?

Gravenberch already finds his game time severely limited at Bayern, with the likes of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka often favoured over him.

One must question how exactly this situation will improve any time soon with potentially two new midfielders linking up with Tuchel in Munich.

By contrast, Liverpool are crying out for new legs in the middle of the park and already look set to make a strong start with the addition of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

With Bayern understandably not enamoured with the prospect of letting such a highly-rated talent walk out of their club, it may come down to the player to force a move in the interest of protecting his development.

