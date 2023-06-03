Liverpool remain hopeful of hijacking move for 26 y/o despite saying yes to other club – report

According to sources from Italy, Liverpool continue to hold out hope of signing one Bundesliga player despite him reportedly agreeing to join another club.

Calciomercato claimed that the Reds are maintaining an interest in Daichi Kamada and ‘have not yet lost hope’ of a move for the 26-year-old, even though he’s already given his word to AC Milan that he’ll move to the San Siro and is ready to sign a contract with the Rossoneri.

It’s mentioned in the report that the Merseysiders are ‘capable of putting’ a ‘more important’ offer on the table than Stefano Pioli’s side, which may yet offer slim hope of them hijacking his move to the Serie A giants.

READ MORE: Manu Kone’s sporting director update hands Liverpool major transfer boost

READ MORE: (Video) Tsimikas starts work for new season early in Maldives treadmill clip

In truth, it’s difficult to see Liverpool stealing in for the Japan international at this late stage, as Calciomercato also stated that Milan are gearing up to officially announce the signing of Kamada in the early part of next week.

Having left Eintracht Frankfurt upon the expiry of his contract, the 26-year-old could’ve been an astute free transfer for the Reds off the back of a magnificent season on a personal level which saw him plunder 16 goals and seven assists from 46 matches from midfield (Transfermarkt).

For context, only Mo Salah scored more for Jurgen Klopp’s side throughout the campaign (Transfermarkt), so the Japanese ace would likely have offered a substantial attacking threat to the squad at Anfield.

It looks as if Liverpool have left it too late, but we’ve seen with some transfers over the years that a move appears to be effectively in the bag before collapsing at the 11th hour, and that’s what Jorg Schmadtke and co seem to be banking on here.

Until such time that Kamada is confirmed as a Milan player, the Reds may continue to lurk in the event of an unexpected twist.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions