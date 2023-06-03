Liverpool now have inside man who could make midfield transfer easier – Christian Falk

Liverpool may have been handed something of an advantage in their bid to sign Manu Kone.

Christian Falk tweeted that Jorg Schmadtke’s son’s (Nils Shmadtke) new role with Gladbach could simplify matters when it comes to the pursuit of Manu Kone.

This Move could make the Transfer of Manu Koné (@borussia Mönchengladbach) for Liverpool easier: Nils Schmadtke is working for the Sportdirector of Mönchengladbach now. Nils is the son of Jörg Schmadtke, new sportdirector of Liverpool — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 3, 2023

By extension, the former’s links to Wolfsburg as a former employee will surely play some part in the Reds’ reported interest in pacy centre-half Micky van de Ven, whom Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung (via Football Oranje) report has ‘impressed’ Jurgen Klopp.

The Bundesliga is sure to be an ideal hunting ground for Liverpool

Empire of the Kop has been informed that the Bundesliga will be of great interest to a recruitment team now led by Jorg Schmadtke ahead of the summer window.

Interest in Kone, of course, has been well-documented since the January window, with it looking likely that the club could pounce on the Gladbach star to help bolster their midfield.

Having a direct link to the club in the form of Schmadtke’s son, coupled with the player’s interest in linking up with Klopp and Co., will then surely be of great value.

