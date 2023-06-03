(Video) ‘Everyone knows, it’s close’: Liverpool target’s cousin appears to confirm impending Anfield transfer

It’s hard not to get the impression that Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool is all but a completely done deal at this stage.

With the midfielder’s cousin, Perak’s Luciano Guaycochea, chipping in on the rumours with his suggestive comments, it would shock the world at this stage to see the Argentine end up anywhere else other than Anfield on June 14th.

“I cannot say where he’s going to play but I think everyone knows, it’s close, to Liverpool. Big team,” the playmaker spoke in one interview relayed on Twitter by Stadium Astro.

Nothing’s 100% done until our transfer target is leaning against a wall in the AXA training centre holding a Liverpool shirt (even then, Nabil Fekir’s interview-gate should teach us lessons in patience).

Though, it does seem that this is one transfer we can more or less guarantee is going to happen this summer (knock wood).

