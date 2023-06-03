talkSPORT journalist says Liverpool could ‘offer’ Mac Allister what’s ‘most important’ to him

One journalist believes that Liverpool could offer what Alexis Mac Allister considers ‘the most important thing’ to him in what he seeks in a manager, amid a warning that a Premier League rival could do the same.

The Reds are reported to have agreed personal terms with the Brighton midfielder (Ben Jacobs) and are set to pay in the region of £55m-£60m to sign him after activating his release clause (Football Insider).

However, Manchester City still hold out hope of an 11th-hour hijack for the Argentine (The Mirror), with him and Pep Guardiola sharing a warm embrace after their respective teams’ recent clash at the Amex Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Alex Crook said that Mac Allister could ‘jump at’ any chance to sign for the Premier League champions due to the ‘stability’ they’d offer, although he added that the 24-year-old would also get that under Jurgen Klopp.

The talkSPORT journalist stated: “I was quite interested in the long embrace between Mac Allister and Guardiola. I think he would jump at that chance because what I have been told all along is that the most important thing to Mac Allister is the coach that he’s going to be playing for, that stability.

“To be fair, Liverpool do also offer that with Klopp.”

READ MORE: Liverpool remain hopeful of hijacking move for 26 y/o despite saying yes to other club

READ MORE: Manu Kone’s sporting director update hands Liverpool major transfer boost

If it’s managerial stability that Mac Allister is craving, then Liverpool would be the perfect destination for him. As per Transfermarkt, Klopp is the longest-serving boss currently working in the Premier League, having been at Anfield since October 2015.

He’s under contract with the Reds for three more years and, despite the Reds enduring a poor season which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, never appeared to be under any serious threat of losing his job throughout the campaign.

Contrast that with Chelsea and Tottenham, two other sides who notably underperformed for most of 2022/23. The London duo both had three different men as head coach since the term started, with the Blues moving on yet again to hire Mauricio Pochettino ahead of 2023/24.

What Crook’s comments do indicate is the need for Liverpool to get the final points of the Mac Allister deal sorted as quickly as possible so that there isn’t an opportunity for someone like Man City to swoop in at the last minute and hijack the transfer.

At least if the player wants the move to Anfield and has agreed personal terms, the formalities of the final few stages shouldn’t take too long to work through before it’s confirmed once and for all.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions