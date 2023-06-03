(Photo) Man Utd fan arrested for disgraceful Hillsborough mocking before FA Cup final

The Metropolitan Police announced on its Twitter account that an unnamed individual has been arrested ‘on suspicion of a public order offence’

The Manchester United fan, who had been attending the FA Cup final at Wembley, was spotted wearing a shirt with highly offensive messaging mocking the Hillsborough disaster.

It goes without saying that we hope the individual in question feels the full weight of the law for his deplorable actions.

An event in which 97 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed at a game of football owing to gross negligence of the police force on the day is not, and should never be, considered fair game for banter or club tribalism.

As ever, our thoughts are with all those affected by the Hillsborough tragedy.

You can catch the photo and the Met Police’s response below: